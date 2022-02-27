Sign up
199 / 365
Pine Pollen Already
It rained today. As I got to church this morning, I noticed this line of pollen that had washed between the cracks of the sidewalk. Oh, no, the yellow death has arrived early.
27th February 2022
27th Feb 22
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Extra! Extra!
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
27th February 2022 11:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
yellow
,
spring
,
rain
,
pollen
,
pinepollen
,
yellowdeath
