Pine Pollen Already by homeschoolmom
199 / 365

Pine Pollen Already

It rained today. As I got to church this morning, I noticed this line of pollen that had washed between the cracks of the sidewalk. Oh, no, the yellow death has arrived early.
27th February 2022 27th Feb 22

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
Photo Details

