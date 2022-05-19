Sign up
Previous
Next
218 / 365
Smart Football Player
My last good shot of my friend's son.
19th May 2022
19th May 22
1
0
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Eight years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
Extra! Extra!
Camera
COOLPIX B700
Taken
20th May 2022 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
22
,
downtown
,
swing
,
graduation
,
senior
,
highschool
,
capandgown
,
sanfordnc
,
southernleehighschool
,
joecooner
,
footballplayer
katy
ace
I like the blend of casual and regalia
May 25th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
