Pink Redbud Tree by homeschoolmom
201 / 365

Pink Redbud Tree

The redbud trees are in full bloom.
2nd March 2022 2nd Mar 22

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Eight years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 2nd, 2022  
