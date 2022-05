No spying on the castle

One our way home from my FIL's brother's funeral, we stopped at this castle in Berkeley Springs, WV. It was inspired by the Berkeley Castle in Gloucestershire, England, and built in the late 1880s by "Colonel" Samuel Taylor Suit (an honorary Kentucky Colonel who massed his fortune distilling liquor) for his second wife. He died in 1888 before it's completion in 1891. Today, it's an event space, and drones aren't allowed.