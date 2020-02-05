Sign up
Photo 393
It's my bed now!
A few weeks ago, the dog realized that my daughter's bed isn't being used, so he's claimed it. He's enjoying having a full-size bed to himself. Oh, the dog hair!
5th February 2020
5th Feb 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
8947
photos
155
followers
213
following
391
392
393
394
395
396
397
398
Views
0
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
5th February 2020 9:54am
Tags
bed
,
dog
,
sleep
