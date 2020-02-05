Previous
It's my bed now! by homeschoolmom
It's my bed now!

A few weeks ago, the dog realized that my daughter's bed isn't being used, so he's claimed it. He's enjoying having a full-size bed to himself. Oh, the dog hair!
Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Christian, military spouse...
