Photo 406
My daffodils survived the snow
The snow knocked them down, but they didn't die. I picked them and put them in a vase on my kitchen counter so I could enjoy them a bit longer.
23rd February 2020
23rd Feb 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
23rd February 2020 1:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
macro
,
spring
,
daffodil
,
sunshine
,
survivor
