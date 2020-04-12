Previous
Good morning, birdies! by homeschoolmom
Photo 436

Good morning, birdies!

Seamus chased the birds away and explored the back yard while I did my Easter sunrise service.
12th April 2020 12th Apr 20

Lisa Poland

Photo Details

Sally Ings ace
Seamus is ensuring that nothing enters his yard.
April 12th, 2020  
