Photo 453
Pink mask
I made another mask. Why? What else have I got to do? Front and back of my own easy design.
19th May 2020
19th May 20
Lisa Poland
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
Tags
mask
pink
diptych
collage
tiedye
covid-19
