Photo 456
Isn't my yard just dandy this spring?
Grass does not grow in our clay or the sand near us. I have a yard full of various weeds, like dandelions and clover. The bees love us.
22nd May 2020
22nd May 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
4
4
Extras
NIKON D3400
22nd May 2020 1:36pm
nature
yellow
flowers
spring
weeds
yard
dandelions
nograss
sixws-105
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
May 22nd, 2020
Kathy
ace
Nice field (lawn) full of yellow wildflowers.
May 22nd, 2020
Lisa Poland
ace
@randystreat
Haha, it does look like a field. It won't stop raining long enough for the boys to mow. They weren't very high before all this rain started, now they are nearly 2 feet high.
May 22nd, 2020
Linda Godwin
Its great for the bees!!
May 22nd, 2020
