Isn't my yard just dandy this spring? by homeschoolmom
Isn't my yard just dandy this spring?

Grass does not grow in our clay or the sand near us. I have a yard full of various weeds, like dandelions and clover. The bees love us.
22nd May 2020

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Joan Robillard
Lovely
May 22nd, 2020  
Kathy
Nice field (lawn) full of yellow wildflowers.
May 22nd, 2020  
Lisa Poland
@randystreat Haha, it does look like a field. It won't stop raining long enough for the boys to mow. They weren't very high before all this rain started, now they are nearly 2 feet high.
May 22nd, 2020  
Linda Godwin
Its great for the bees!!
May 22nd, 2020  
