Photo 486
Town Cupula
The old city hall was adorned by this beautiful cupula. City hall is now in a new building that's just a basic brick building.
28th July 2020
28th Jul 20
2
0
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
9834
photos
162
followers
216
following
480
481
482
483
484
485
486
487
94
2203
2198
572
199
487
1658
2423
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
29th July 2020 4:30pm
Tags
old
,
downtown
,
house
,
city
,
architecture
,
historic
,
1909
,
cupula
,
sanfordnc
,
get-pushed-418
,
railroadhousemuseum
Lisa Poland
ace
@sandradavies
Here's one shot for your challenge.
July 30th, 2020
katy
ace
This is really nice and has lots more character than just a plain brick building.
July 30th, 2020
