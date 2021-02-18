Previous
Next
Stuck inside and bored by homeschoolmom
Photo 544

Stuck inside and bored

He played with his bone and looked out all the windows, now he's just laying on the rug looking bored. He hates rainy days even more than I do.
18th February 2021 18th Feb 21

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
149% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

*lynn ace
poor baby, it's a tough life (at the moment!) haha
February 22nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise