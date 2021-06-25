Previous
Glads weighted down by homeschoolmom
Glads weighted down

Gladiolas are fragile, even a little rain weights them down until they are on the ground.
25th June 2021 25th Jun 21

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
Dixie Goode ace
Still lovely. If it couldn’t stand back up, did you find a vase and bring it inside to enjoy?
June 29th, 2021  
