Tree Texture in B&W by homeschoolmom
Photo 607

Tree Texture in B&W

My Get Pushed challenge this week was to take a black and white photo of various textures and contrasts, so I tried a photo of my tree trunk.
8th August 2021 8th Aug 21

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Lisa Poland ace
@lynbonn Here's one attempt.
August 9th, 2021  
