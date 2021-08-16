Previous
Why are you so blue? by homeschoolmom
Why are you so blue?

A very large black wasp enjoyed the garden today. It was probably 1.5 inches long and it's bright blue wings reflect the sunlight.
16th August 2021 16th Aug 21

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
