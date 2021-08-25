Previous
Wine bar by homeschoolmom
Wine bar

The Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas has the coolest wine bar. The center is wine elevator that works kind of like an old soda machine. We never found it open to actually go in.
25th August 2021 25th Aug 21

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
