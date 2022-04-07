Previous
So much pink....I love it! by homeschoolmom
So much pink....I love it!

I love when the azaleas bloom. This variety has very small flowers, but they completely cover the entire bush.
Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Eight years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
