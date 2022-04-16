Previous
God's Easter Eggs by homeschoolmom
God's Easter Eggs

I didn't dye the two green eggs and the blue egg (white one to show color difference). My friend's chickens laid them. That's their natural color.
Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
