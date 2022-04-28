Previous
A half pound of cream puff by homeschoolmom
A half pound of cream puff

We had lunch at Schmidt's Sausage Haus in Columbus, Ohio. They have giant cream puffs that are absolutely delicious. I had half with my lunch and saved the other half for breakfast the next morning since our hotel didn't serve breakfast.
28th April 2022 28th Apr 22

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Eight years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
katy ace
It looks especially good on black! I can’t imagine eating this whole thing it looks huge
May 3rd, 2022  
