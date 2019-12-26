Sign up
Photo 2042
MBM20 Patch
Mockup for the patch I'm trying to get made for our Boy Scout merit badge event in January.
26th December 2019
26th Dec 19
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
Tags
patch
,
bsa
,
mbm20
