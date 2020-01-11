"Toes!"

This afternoon, I took photos at an Eagle Scout ceremony for our Scout Master's youngest son. (I also took photos of the older son's Eagle Scout ceremony three years ago). When I took a pic of our Scoutmaster and his two brothers, one of the wives said, "No toes!" Because they'd always try to stand on their toes to be taller than each other. So while I took Jason's and Alex's pic, one of uncle's yelled, "Alex, toes!" So, we all had to have a pic of big brother standing on his toes trying to be taller than little brother.