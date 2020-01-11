Previous
Next
"Toes!" by homeschoolmom
Photo 2049

"Toes!"

This afternoon, I took photos at an Eagle Scout ceremony for our Scout Master's youngest son. (I also took photos of the older son's Eagle Scout ceremony three years ago). When I took a pic of our Scoutmaster and his two brothers, one of the wives said, "No toes!" Because they'd always try to stand on their toes to be taller than each other. So while I took Jason's and Alex's pic, one of uncle's yelled, "Alex, toes!" So, we all had to have a pic of big brother standing on his toes trying to be taller than little brother.
11th January 2020 11th Jan 20

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
561% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise