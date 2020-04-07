Sign up
Photo 2120
Temp and guages
I accidentally snapped this down the street from "Spring Drive." But, as you can see, we've got a good temp to kill COVID-19.
7th April 2020
7th Apr 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
Tags
car
,
drive
,
temperature
,
guages
,
happyaccident
