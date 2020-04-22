Train Museum at Depot Park

My Get Pushed challenge this week was to take a landscape or street scene in full color with lots of detail. The train museum is one of my favorite buildings in town. It's so unusual. It appears that the city is "fixin'" to paint it, as they say here in the South. You can see the light green cupula of the old city hall behind it. The grass is really green because of the rain we had this morning. I think they must have put down sod at some point, because you just can't grow real grass any other way in this clay.