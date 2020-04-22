Previous
Train Museum at Depot Park by homeschoolmom
Train Museum at Depot Park

My Get Pushed challenge this week was to take a landscape or street scene in full color with lots of detail. The train museum is one of my favorite buildings in town. It's so unusual. It appears that the city is "fixin'" to paint it, as they say here in the South. You can see the light green cupula of the old city hall behind it. The grass is really green because of the rain we had this morning. I think they must have put down sod at some point, because you just can't grow real grass any other way in this clay.
22nd April 2020 22nd Apr 20

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
Lisa Poland ace
@suez1e Here's another.
April 24th, 2020  
