Hunter's Room

It only took us almost 6 years, but we've finally repainted my son's room. The top is what it was, chocolate brown walls with crown molding about 6 inches down on the wall (to make the ceiling look higher) and tan ceiling. Not the molding is gone and the walls are a country blue with a white ceiling. And, we rearranged his furniture. We ordered him new bedding, but it won't be here until next week.