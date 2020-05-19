Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2152
Quilt back
I made a quilt top the other day. I had nothing else to do, so I made a quilt "back," so this quilt will be double sided when I get done with it.
19th May 2020
19th May 20
0
0
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
9525
photos
158
followers
215
following
590% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Favorites 'N Fun
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
20th May 2020 11:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
colors
,
stripes
,
dots
,
quilt
,
handmade
,
sew
,
squares
