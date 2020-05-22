Previous
Bugs is back! by homeschoolmom
Photo 2155

Bugs is back!

I opened up my front door to go out and take a photo of my lily and the bunny was right outside my door at the edge of the sidewalk. I was able to take pics of him through the glass door.
22nd May 2020 22nd May 20

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
Photo Details

Kathy ace
Nice to be able to get close enough to take photos.
May 22nd, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Looks like he's helping you trim the clover. Cute little fellow!
May 22nd, 2020  
