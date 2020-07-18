Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2195
grapepour
My Get Pushed Challenge this week was to take a moving water photo. Grape juice has water in it, right? I wanted to take a picture of a waterfall, but it was just too hot out this week.
18th July 2020
18th Jul 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
9779
photos
160
followers
216
following
601% complete
View this month »
2188
2189
2190
2191
2192
2193
2194
2195
Latest from all albums
564
2412
2194
2189
1652
2190
2195
2413
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Favorites 'N Fun
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
18th July 2020 5:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
water
,
sparkling
,
juice
,
grape
,
get-pushed-416
Lisa Poland
ace
@Sandradavies
Here's one shot for your challenge.
July 18th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close