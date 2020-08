Bow Hunter

My son's 18th birthday is coming up, and he is getting ready to turn in his paperwork for his Eagle Scout rank, so we bought him a new compound bow today. He's hoping to raise his score in Youth Hunter Skills tournament next year. In March, he got 192/200 in the archery portion. Overall in the district tournament, he got second place with a score of 753/800, just 5 points behind the boy who won.