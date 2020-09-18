Previous
Next
Baby Deere, doo doo doo doo by homeschoolmom
Photo 2232

Baby Deere, doo doo doo doo

My baby quilt is ready for the silent auction.
18th September 2020 18th Sep 20

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it. Christian, military spouse (retired), and homeschool mom! I love to travel (and we used to...
611% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise