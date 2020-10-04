Sign up
Photo 2243
Abstract Portrait
Not enough light! LOL!
4th October 2020
4th Oct 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it. Christian, military spouse (retired), and homeschool mom! I love to travel (and we used to...
10052
photos
157
followers
212
following
614% complete
2236
2237
2238
2239
2240
2241
2242
2243
1689
2469
2242
2470
2236
1690
2243
2471
Views
0
Album
Favorites 'N Fun
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
4th October 2020 10:29pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
portrait
,
abstract
,
lowlight
,
camerawontfocus
