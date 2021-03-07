Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2331
Spring Mix
My Get Pushed challenge this week was to continue with my challenge from last week, ink in water, and do a mix of inks. This is one of my attempts. From my records, this is my 300th Get Pushed challenge.
7th March 2021
7th Mar 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
10580
photos
151
followers
213
following
638% complete
View this month »
2324
2325
2326
2327
2328
2329
2330
2331
Latest from all albums
2330
549
24
1769
2331
650
2575
1770
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Favorites 'N Fun
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
6th March 2021 6:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
water
,
fun
,
pink
,
ink
,
get-pushed-449
,
my300thchallenge
Lisa Poland
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Here's one attempt.
March 7th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close