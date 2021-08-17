Previous
Next
Agriculture layers by homeschoolmom
Photo 2418

Agriculture layers

Sorghum grows in the front field and tobacco in the back fields.
17th August 2021 17th Aug 21

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
662% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise