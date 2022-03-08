Sign up
Photo 2504
Work stoppage
Some people will do anything to get out of work, including breaking the sledgehammer. Work on removing the deck continued after went to Lowes for a new sledgehammer.
8th March 2022
8th Mar 22
0
0
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Eight years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
11826
photos
140
followers
194
following
686% complete
View this month »
Views
4
Album
Favorites 'N Fun
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
8th March 2022 3:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
broken
,
boy
,
son
,
sledgehammer
