Photo 2544
Sunny petals
This sunflower is pretty much dead and crunchy, but still beautiful.
16th May 2022
16th May 22
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Eight years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
Photo Details
Album
Favorites 'N Fun
Camera
COOLPIX B700
Taken
16th May 2022 10:16am
Exif
View Info
Tags
white
nature
yellow
flower
dead
brown
sunflower
