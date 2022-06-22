Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2562
Burn it!
As part of our personal growth, we each wrote a list of things we want to remove from our lives (past regrets, hurts, anger,...) and burned them in the outside fireplace.
22nd June 2022
22nd Jun 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Eight years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
12238
photos
136
followers
191
following
702% complete
View this month »
2557
2558
2559
2560
2561
2562
2563
2564
Latest from all albums
2881
2882
812
2007
2563
2883
2564
2884
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Favorites 'N Fun
Camera
COOLPIX B700
Taken
22nd June 2022 9:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fire
,
burn
,
fireplace
,
nomoreregrets
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close