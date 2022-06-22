Previous
Burn it!
Burn it!

As part of our personal growth, we each wrote a list of things we want to remove from our lives (past regrets, hurts, anger,...) and burned them in the outside fireplace.
22nd June 2022

Lisa Poland

homeschoolmom
Photo Details

