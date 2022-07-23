Previous
Next
Magnolia Seed Pod by homeschoolmom
Photo 2567

Magnolia Seed Pod

This fall when this magnolia pod is dried, it will open up to reveal bright red seeds that are about the size of kidney beans.
23rd July 2022 23rd Jul 22

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Eight years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
703% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise