Photo 2567
Magnolia Seed Pod
This fall when this magnolia pod is dried, it will open up to reveal bright red seeds that are about the size of kidney beans.
23rd July 2022
23rd Jul 22
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Eight years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Favorites 'N Fun
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
22nd July 2022 3:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
evergreen
,
summer
,
seeds
,
magnolia
,
pod
