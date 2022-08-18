Previous
Next
Dorm, sweet Dorm! by homeschoolmom
Photo 2570

Dorm, sweet Dorm!

My son's dorm room at Liberty University. It's part of a suite of 3 bedrooms (each with its own bathroom), connected by a common room with a living room, dining area and kitchen, as well as laundry room. It's quite nice. Classes start Monday.
18th August 2022 18th Aug 22

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Eight years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
704% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise