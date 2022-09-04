Previous
Next
And so it begins by homeschoolmom
Photo 2572

And so it begins

My maple tree has one red leaf already. It’s always so weird that my tree’s leaves turn while it’s still hot. Their chlorophyll runs out before the cooler autumn weather arrives.
4th September 2022 4th Sep 22

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Eight years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
704% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise