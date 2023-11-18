Previous
Seamus is ready for Christmas by homeschoolmom
Photo 2610

Seamus is ready for Christmas

Much to my surprise, he still has the elf from last Christmas.
18th November 2023 18th Nov 23

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
10 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
715% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise