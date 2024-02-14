Sign up
Previous
Photo 2630
Pop of red
For2024
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
1
0
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
10 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
12529
photos
106
followers
176
following
2623
2624
2625
2626
2627
2628
2629
2630
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Favorites 'N Fun
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
14th February 2024 3:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
white
,
red
,
flower
,
rose
,
piano
,
bw
,
valentinesday
,
for2025
Annie D
ace
a lovely pop of red
I like your gnome too :)
February 15th, 2024
