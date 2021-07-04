Sign up
63 / 365
Flatlined!
The kids were playing with sparklers when a car drove up the street, creating this rather unusual light trail.
4th July 2021
4th Jul 21
0
0
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
Tags
night
,
light
,
car
,
kids
,
fun
,
play
,
sparkler
,
longexposure
,
theme-motion
,
lighttrail
,
4thofjuly
,
independenceday
