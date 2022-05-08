Sign up
105 / 365
Future gladiolas
Waiting for my gladiolas to bloom.
8th May 2022
8th May 22
0
0
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Eight years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
12078
photos
135
followers
191
following
28% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
I Took Too Many Photos Again!
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
9th May 2022 5:52pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
green
,
flower
,
fence
,
spring
,
gladiola
