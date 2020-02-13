Previous
Tulip down by homeschoolmom
Tulip down

Bought some tulips yesterday to photograph, but this morning they were all droopy. Turns out, I forgot to put water in the vase. They perked up after I put water in the vase.
13th February 2020

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Christian, military spouse...
