Previous
Next
A boy and his dog by homeschoolmom
Photo 475

A boy and his dog

Seamus wanted to cuddle with his boy, so he climbed onto his lap, all 95+ pounds of him. Well, he's only halfway in Hunter's lap. He's too big to fit on anyone's lap.
12th February 2020 12th Feb 20

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
130% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise