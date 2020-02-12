Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 475
A boy and his dog
Seamus wanted to cuddle with his boy, so he climbed onto his lap, all 95+ pounds of him. Well, he's only halfway in Hunter's lap. He's too big to fit on anyone's lap.
12th February 2020
12th Feb 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
8947
photos
155
followers
213
following
130% complete
View this month »
468
469
470
471
472
473
474
475
Latest from all albums
2040
133
1540
475
2065
2269
398
27
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Miscellaneous
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
12th February 2020 2:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
animal
,
pet
,
hunter
,
cuddle
,
boy
,
nap
,
spoiled
,
seamus
,
truelove
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close