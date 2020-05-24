Sign up
Photo 536
Low Key Seamus
My Get Pushed challenge this week was to redo a challenge that I struggled with. Low Key is always a challenge for me, even though I've been challenge several times to do a low key shot.
24th May 2020
24th May 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
Miscellaneous
NIKON D3400
24th May 2020 8:46pm
night
dark
dog
seamus
lowkey
get-pushed-408
Lisa Poland
ace
@suez1e
Here's one attempt.
May 25th, 2020
