Previous
Next
Low Key Seamus by homeschoolmom
Photo 536

Low Key Seamus

My Get Pushed challenge this week was to redo a challenge that I struggled with. Low Key is always a challenge for me, even though I've been challenge several times to do a low key shot.
24th May 2020 24th May 20

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
146% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lisa Poland ace
@suez1e Here's one attempt.
May 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise