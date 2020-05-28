Sign up
Seams ironed
The worst part about quilting....ironing. My quilt pieces are the only thing I iron.
28th May 2020
28th May 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
9546
photos
158
followers
216
following
Tags
craft
quilt
iron
handmade
sew
