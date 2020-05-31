Sign up
Photo 540
Sewing the finishing touch
My quilt is almost finished.
31st May 2020
31st May 20
1
0
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
9574
photos
158
followers
216
following
View this month
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Miscellaneous
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
31st May 2020 3:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
color
,
craft
,
quilt
,
handmade
,
sew
,
binding
katy
ace
Iknow it feels good to be close to the end
June 1st, 2020
