Previous
Next
Sewing the finishing touch by homeschoolmom
Photo 540

Sewing the finishing touch

My quilt is almost finished.
31st May 2020 31st May 20

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
147% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Iknow it feels good to be close to the end
June 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise