Diet Pizza

I have bought the low-carb cauliflower crust pizzas before, but they aren't very good. Mostly because the toppings aren't very good. So, I bought a cauliflower/cheese crust and made my own toppings. I put a little ricotta cheese, homemade Italian peppers (red bell peppers sauted in olive oil and simmered in tomato sauce), onion and fresh basil, topped with a little shredde cheese. It was so good.