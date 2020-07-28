Previous
Coke and a Cupula by homeschoolmom
Coke and a Cupula

The old city hall was adorned by this beautiful cupula. City hall is now in a new building that's just a basic brick building. Beside it is the old Coke Building. This is our fabulous city skyline.
28th July 2020 28th Jul 20

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
@sandradavies Here's one shot for your challenge.
July 30th, 2020  
katy ace
A very pretty photo with all the clouds in the sky behind the skyline.
July 30th, 2020  
