Photo 591
Cloudy sunset
Cloudy evening as we wait for my son to complete his Eagle Scout board of review.
14th September 2020
14th Sep 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it. Christian, military spouse (retired), and homeschool mom! I love to travel (and we used to...
Views
4
Album
Miscellaneous
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
14th September 2020 6:46pm
Tags
night
,
sky
,
church
,
clouds
,
evening
,
shallowwellchurch
