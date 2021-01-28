Sign up
Photo 629
Abstract snow
Well, here's our big snowstorm! LOL!
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
10401
photos
152
followers
214
following
172% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Miscellaneous
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
28th January 2021 9:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
black
,
white
,
winter
,
truck
,
abstract
,
bw
